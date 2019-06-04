Orlando City SC sells stadium naming rights to Exploria Resorts

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Thor, courtesy of OCSC

Orlando City Stadium officially has a new name.On Tuesday, Orlando City SC announced the sale of its stadium naming rights for the privately funded, 25,500-seat venue to the Clermont-based timeshare and vacation rental company Exploria Resorts.In other words: So long, Orlando City Stadium. Hello, Exploria Stadium."We are thrilled to have Exploria Resorts join the Orlando City SC family. As a club based in the most visited city in the world, and one that has fans who support our teams around the globe, we are excited to partner with a Central Florida-based company that provides world-class travel and hospitality experiences to its visitors," says OCSC CEO Alex Leitao in a press release.As part of the deal between club and company, Exploria Resorts will also be OCSC's official timeshare and vacation club partner."We are excited about the new partnership between Exploria Resorts and Orlando City SC, as we recognize the appeal of soccer and the growth of MLS and the NWSL in both the Orlando community and the international stage," says Exploria Resorts CEO Thomas Morris.The stadium originally opened in 2017. Since then, it's hosted major events such as the 2018 SheBelievesCup and U.S. men's national team matches.Later this year, Exploria Stadium will host the 2019 Cure Bowl, the first non-soccer sporting event to take place at the stadium.