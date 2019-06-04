Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando City SC sells stadium naming rights to Exploria Resorts

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK THOR, COURTESY OF OCSC
  • Photo by Mark Thor, courtesy of OCSC
Orlando City Stadium officially has a new name.

On Tuesday, Orlando City SC announced the sale of its stadium naming rights for the privately funded, 25,500-seat venue to the Clermont-based timeshare and vacation rental company Exploria Resorts.

In other words: So long, Orlando City Stadium. Hello, Exploria Stadium.

"We are thrilled to have Exploria Resorts join the Orlando City SC family. As a club based in the most visited city in the world, and one that has fans who support our teams around the globe, we are excited to partner with a Central Florida-based company that provides world-class travel and hospitality experiences to its visitors," says OCSC CEO Alex Leitao in a press release.



As part of the deal between club and company, Exploria Resorts will also be OCSC's official timeshare and vacation club partner.

"We are excited about the new partnership between Exploria Resorts and Orlando City SC, as we recognize the appeal of soccer and the growth of MLS and the NWSL in both the Orlando community and the international stage," says Exploria Resorts CEO Thomas Morris.

The stadium originally opened in 2017. Since then, it's hosted major events such as the 2018 SheBelievesCup and U.S. men's national team matches.

Later this year, Exploria Stadium will host the 2019 Cure Bowl, the first non-soccer sporting event to take place at the stadium.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  2. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  5. Laughing at video of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz getting milkshaked is extremely irresponsible Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation