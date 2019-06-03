Bloggytown

Monday, June 3, 2019

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
The Orlando Fire Department was on the scene at Universal's Volcano Bay water park Sunday after several guests reported minor electrocutions.

Four patients were transported to area hospitals, the Orlando Fire Department tells Orlando Weekly.

Universal spokeswoman Alyson Lundell says the patients were Universal employees, and that they were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure due to what she called "technical issues" at the water park yesterday. The employees have since been released, Lundell says.

The park was forced to close several hours early on Sunday.



It remains unclear what exactly went wrong, except that several visitors reported feeling an electric shock while walking in the lazy river at the park.

As of Monday, the park had reopened.

