Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got hit with a milkshake and a true hero got video

Following a string of far-right politicians getting doused in milkshakes
, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is the latest to join the club.
The Republican congressman, who represents Florida’s 1st District, was leaving the Brew Ha Ha town hall in Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday, June 1, when police say 25-year-old Amanda L. Kondrat'yev successfully drilled a milkshake into Gaetz’s shoulder.
Video of the dairy-based dessert hitting Gaetz was captured by an employee at the restaurant, and has since been shared on multiple accounts across social media.
According to WKRG
, Kondrat’yev was arrested and charged with battery.
So far, Kondrat'yev has not expressed a motive for striking the congressman with the milkshake, but the timing comes just a couple weeks after it was announced Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Florida Bar
for possible witness tampering. Apparently, there’s a good chance you can lose your license to practice law if you send a threatening tweet to Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen less than 24 hours before he testifies before Congress.
But it really is hard to narrow down just one reason someone would throw a milkshake at Gaetz. While no one deserves to be given an unwanted projectile treat, Gaetz does have a laundry list of milkshakable offenses
, like the time he brought Chuck Johnson
, a banned Twitter troll, accused Holocaust denier and vocal affiliate of the "alt-right" white nationalist movement, to President Trump's State of the Union address, or that time he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
after he “successfully
” denuclearized North Korea.
But more than likely, the milkshake was born from Gaetz’s constant peddling of bullshit. Whether he’s on Fox News defending
some of the worst things Trump has ever tweeted, or filing a bill that one of his staffers sourced from a pro-Trump subreddit
, or tweeting a fake anti-Semitic video blaming George Soros
for the migrant caravan, Gaetz is a constant turd in the Trump toilet bowl.
Either way, it’s not surprising to see Gaetz join the milkshake club, which so far includes other notable names like Brexit blowhard Nigel Farage, Carl "I brag about raping people" Benjamin, and neo-Nazi whisperer Tommy Robinson.
We’ll update this story once we find out more information on exactly what flavor of milkshake was thrown at Gaetz.
