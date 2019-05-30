Promoter Brian Thomas has grown Orlando’s Home Bass party into a can’t-miss event

There are few people more synonymous with the electronic music scene in Florida than Tampa’s Brian Thomas.
Whether it’s a local EDM show in Ybor, Miami Music Week in South Florida, or damn near any festival in the Southeast region, the always-smiling 28-year-old is usually found in attendance, either as a fan or promoting his latest large-scale music event. In 2013, Thomas decided to solidify his place in the community by launching his own Florida-based travel company, Music Festival Trips, which in two weeks will host its biggest event to date with Home Bass Summer 2019.
Years prior to founding MFT, a 16-year-old Thomas began organizing his own mass-attended “Teen Party” nights in high school, renting and selling out 1,000-plus person venues in an effort to bring his community closer. As electronic music festivals and events began to flourish in 2013 behind EDM’s dubstep-derived popularity boom, MFT events became centered around offering affordable transportation and lodging packages for these events, accentuated by Thomas’ penchant for lavish pre- and post-parties.
As the events grew in size and popularity, the vision for MFT began to expand. In 2018, the company offered its first full-on resort takeover with Home Bass, which served as a supplement event to the widely popular EDC Orlando. The exclusive resort event was unprecedented; it hosted music seminars, pool parties, after-parties, workshops and its own headlining lineup of talent. Home Bass not only sold out its 700-plus rooms last year, but had over 100 people registered on its waiting list. This year, the success of Music Festival Trips and Home Bass warranted its very own standalone event, a resort takeover that serves as a festival all by itself.
Home Bass Summer 2019 represents MFT’s biggest party to date, a one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art event that packs as much into a weekend as a full-on camping music festival. This year, Home Bass will take over the sprawling Avanti Palms Resort in Orlando, and will feature both an outdoor pool stage and indoor after-hours venue to host its five high-profile artist and label takeover parties.
The initial artist announcement is led by a Dirtybird Players pool party, hosted by DB founders Claude VonStroke and Justin Martin with support from Ardalan, Christian Martin, J. Worra, Kill Frenzy and Florida-grown act Hunter Reid. As if that isn’t enough to get the house music fans going, Cali-based label Desert Hearts will stage its own after-hours takeover headed by Mikey Lion and Lee Reynolds.
These parties alone represent MFT’s biggest bookings to date, but Thomas’ keen industry sense wouldn’t let the musical madness stop there. For Home Bass’ second artist wave, organizers announced another after-hours takeover from steaming-hot indie bass label Wakaan, headlined by one of the most exciting names in bass music currently, LSDREAM. The party additionally hosts Wakaan acts Shlump,Shanghai Doom, Krilla, LUZCID and Orlando’s Lucii for what will be an out-of-this-world late-night showcase.
Home Bass also features an opening-night kick-off party led by What So Not, and a Saturday pool party hosted by Dr. Fresch’s The Prescription Records. Like similar MFT events of the past, Home Bass will offer fans a well-rounded festival experience with numerous workshops, interactive events and the chance to support local charities.
click to enlarge
Image courtesy of Home Bass
Home Bass
At the core of these events is and always will be Thomas’ desire to bring people together. All the MFT events are designed with the intent to build the relationships, bonds and friendships that are often forged by music festival experiences like these.
“Home Bass is more than just a place to stay,” says Thomas, who reached out via text while finalizing his latest sold-out Home Bass event.
“It’s where there are no strangers, just friends you haven't met yet. We are a place of opportunity; opportunity to meet new people, opportunity to explore new music, and the opportunity to let loose and have fun.”
While the main perk of such an event is to be a part of the exclusive, resort-stay experience, the festival is also offering single-day and 3-day music passes for people to come join the fun.
Very few tickets remain, and Friday, May 31, is the final day to book a room.
Home Bass Orlando runs from Friday-Sunday, June 7-9, at the Avanti Palms on International Drive. Ticket and pass info available via eventbrite.com.
