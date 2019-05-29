The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Gist

Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Disney is once again being sued for not being able to control every aspect of nature.


According to a new lawsuit, in May 2017 Lisa Dixon, a resident of Celebration, Florida, suffered a brain injury and herniated discs when a bird at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort slammed into her head.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that she and her lawyer are seeking $15,000 for unspecified damages, claiming that Disney was fully aware of the threat to their guests of seasonal nesting birds.

Her lawyer, Thomas Schmitt, claims that Dixon will need surgery as a result of her brain injuries, and that the predicament has had a negative impact on her personal life and career.



Dixon’s case is a just one of many animal-related lawsuits that Disney and its lawyers have had to face in recent years. In an equally eyebrow-raising incident, a family from Alabama sued Disney in 2016 for their grandmother’s death. They claim that she died of a heart attack after seeing a snake fall out of a tree and bite her great-grandson at Animal Kingdom.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  2. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  3. Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury Read More

  4. UCF Football Twitter is trash Read More

  5. Here are the winners of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival Critics Choice Awards Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation