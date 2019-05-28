Satanic Temple doc 'Hail Satan?' gets a one-week engagement at Enzian starting this week

click to enlarge
Image courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Florida Film Festival hit Hail Satan?
, a documentary by director Penny Lane about the rise of the Satanic Temple, returns to the Enzian for a weeklong engagement starting this Friday, May 31. The Satanic Temple – recently granted tax-exempt status by the IRS on religious grounds – prides itself on its political activist stunts, and the documentary covers a significant portion of their fight to erect a statue of a Baphomet-inspired statue on state grounds that have allowed Christian monuments to be displayed. The documentary balances important perspectives on the separation of church and state along with the Temple's keen sense of humor, and was one of our favorite movies screened at the Florida Film Festival this year. The film runs through Thursday, June 6.
When: May 31-June 6
