Orlando jazz guiding light Sam Rivers to have lost works reissued on CD

The ever-prolific Rivers will be anthologized in audio with the Sam Rivers Archives Series, kicking off with a trio recording from Boston in 1971, titled Emanation.From there, music from any period of Rivers' career is fair game, with eight compact discs planned in the series, all with the full cooperation of the Sam Rivers Estate. And that "fair game" includes material Rivers recorded in Orlando as a trio with Doug Matthews and Anthony Cole or a quartet with Jerry Byrd, Rael Grant and Steve Ellington.
Emanation is already available on both the NoBusiness website and Bandcamp (and the cover art is a knockout), in either digital or compact disc format. We're certain that savvy record stores in town would be more than happy to place a special order for you, but keep in mind it's an import so it will be a lil' pricey. In any case, we suggest you dive in to lost works from an avant-jazz titan who improbably called Orlando home for many years.
