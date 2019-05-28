Navy pilots report UFO sightings in airspace between Florida and Virginia

click image To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science/ Youtube

From the summer of 2014 to March 2015, five U.S. military pilots claimed to have seen strange, unidentified flying objects in the sky between Florida and Virginia's airspace, thereported over the weekend.Sightings of the mysterious objects, which the pilots claimed were moving at hypersonic speeds, included a near-collision between one of the so-called UFOs and a Super Hornet pilot over the ocean in 2015.In video of that encounter, pilots can be heard shouting in wonder as they question what they're witnessing in the sky.

“What the fuck is that thing?” one of the pilots exclaims in the video.



“Wow, what is that, man?” another pilot asks. “Look at that flying!”



Lt. Danny Accoin, a Super Hornet pilot, interacted with one of the objects twice on his radar, picking up small objects 30,000 feet in the air, but could not get a clear view of it on his helmet camera, the Times' report notes.

