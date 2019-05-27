Gov. DeSantis and Florida contingent to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

A meeting next week in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will conclude Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first international trade mission, according to the governor’s office.A contingent of about 100 people from Florida, including government officials, businesspeople, lobbyists, religious leaders and academics, will participate in a series of business meetings and receptions, according to an itinerary released Thursday. Also, the itinerary lists a planned state Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a “ceremonial” event.The itinerary shows the state’s traveling party will arrive Sunday in Tel Aviv, where business meetings and a series of signing ceremonies for memorandums of understanding will be held Monday and Tuesday. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing arm, will hold a networking reception Monday night, and a reception will be held Tuesday by the U.S. ambassador.The road show will move to Jerusalem on Wednesday, when DeSantis is slated to give a keynote address at the 2019 Israel-America Business Summit. The Cabinet is also scheduled to meet Wednesday — at 8:30 a.m. Tallahassee time — for a series of presentations and a resolution on the relationship between Florida and Israel. DeSantis is expected to sign into law a bill (HB 741) that seeks to combat anti-Semitism. The bill would add religion as a protected class when it comes to discrimination against students and employees.DeSantis’ party will participate in a “cultural visit” to the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon, when they will meet with Netanyahu. No other information regarding the meeting was immediately available. A delegation reception and dinner will be held Thursday night before the group departs Friday from Jerusalem to return to Florida.