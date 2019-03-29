Gothic cabaret mastermind Aurelio Voltaire plays a solo show at Soundbar this weekend

click to enlarge
He may look like a Hot Topic come to life, or an overzealous What We Do in the Shadows
cosplayer, but one listen to Aurelio Voltaire dispels any notion that this is a man who takes himself too seriously. Since the late ’90s, the cult performer has traded in gothy cabaret and rock that’s more biting wit than biting necks. He’s been a hit on the convention circuit due to his pronounced love of geek culture, including his 2012 attempt to unite the Star Wars and Star Trek fandoms, the concept album BiTrektual
. For those who want to get with the aesthetic, Voltaire hosts a series of “Gothic Homemaking” how-to vids on his YouTube channel, “The Lair of Voltaire.”
10 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $12-$15
