Gothic cabaret mastermind Aurelio Voltaire plays a solo show at Soundbar this weekend

click to enlarge Svetlana Kovalenko

He may look like a Hot Topic come to life, or an overzealouscosplayer, but one listen to Aurelio Voltaire dispels any notion that this is a man who takes himself too seriously. Since the late ’90s, the cult performer has traded in gothy cabaret and rock that’s more biting wit than biting necks. He’s been a hit on the convention circuit due to his pronounced love of geek culture, including his 2012 attempt to unite the Star Wars and Star Trek fandoms, the concept album. For those who want to get with the aesthetic, Voltaire hosts a series of “Gothic Homemaking” how-to vids on his YouTube channel, “The Lair of Voltaire.”10 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $12-$15