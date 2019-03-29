The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 29, 2019

The Heard

Gothic cabaret mastermind Aurelio Voltaire plays a solo show at Soundbar this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 5:45 AM

click to enlarge SVETLANA KOVALENKO
  • Svetlana Kovalenko
He may look like a Hot Topic come to life, or an overzealous What We Do in the Shadows cosplayer, but one listen to Aurelio Voltaire dispels any notion that this is a man who takes himself too seriously. Since the late ’90s, the cult performer has traded in gothy cabaret and rock that’s more biting wit than biting necks. He’s been a hit on the convention circuit due to his pronounced love of geek culture, including his 2012 attempt to unite the Star Wars and Star Trek fandoms, the concept album BiTrektual. For those who want to get with the aesthetic, Voltaire hosts a series of “Gothic Homemaking” how-to vids on his YouTube channel, “The Lair of Voltaire.”

10 p.m. Saturday, March 30 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $12-$15

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  2. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  5. Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation