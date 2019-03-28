Thursday, March 28, 2019
Aquatica's KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando April 12
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM
Aquatica's new KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando next month on April 12.
The attraction is a vertical wave wall that promises to be a "high-adrenaline, weightless adventure," according to a press release from SeaWorld Orlando. "KareKare" is a reference to the Maori word for "waves."
The ride will hold two passengers at a time.
"With the addition of KareKare Curl, Aquatica Orlando will become the thrill leader among Florida waterparks, with more high thrill rides than any other," SeaWorld says in a statement.
