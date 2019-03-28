Aquatica's KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando April 12

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

Aquatica's new KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando next month on April 12.The attraction is a vertical wave wall that promises to be a "high-adrenaline, weightless adventure," according to a press release from SeaWorld Orlando. "KareKare" is a reference to the Maori word for "waves."The ride will hold two passengers at a time."With the addition of KareKare Curl, Aquatica Orlando will become the thrill leader among Florida waterparks, with more high thrill rides than any other," SeaWorld says in a statement.