The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 28, 2019

The Gist

Aquatica's KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando April 12

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
Aquatica's new KareKare Curl ride will open in Orlando next month on April 12.

The attraction is a vertical wave wall that promises to be a "high-adrenaline, weightless adventure," according to a press release from SeaWorld Orlando.  "KareKare" is a reference to the Maori word for "waves."

The ride will hold two passengers at a time.

"With the addition of KareKare Curl, Aquatica Orlando will become the thrill leader among Florida waterparks, with more high thrill rides than any other," SeaWorld says in a statement.



click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  2. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  5. Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation