A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow

The Stranger Things gummy waffle

A candy shop with novelty treats like giant chocolate bars, amaple-flavored gummy waffle and a king-sized box of Nerds is opening at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on Friday. IT'SUGAR , the largest specialty candy retailer in the world with over 100 stores, is opening their new location at the Kissimmee resort's Sunset Walk on March 29, according to the company's website . The candy mecca already has more than a dozen locations in Florida, including two in Orlando."We are thrilled to open our third IT'SUGAR location in Orlando at the Margaritaville Resort," says Jeff Rubin, the company's CEO and founder, in a statement. "As the world's largest specialty candy retailer, we think there is no better home than in the theme park capital of the world. Our stores cater to people of all ages looking for a place to leave their troubles behind and immerse themselves in a playground of candy, humor, and unique gifts."The 2,500-square-foot location plans to offer "absurdly hilarious candy and novelty products," including IT'SUGAR's exclusive line of Saturday Night Live candy like Schweddy Balls and Dick In A Box IT'SUGAR will open at 3230 Margaritaville Blvd. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.