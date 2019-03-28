A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow

click to enlarge
A candy shop with novelty treats like giant chocolate bars, a Stranger Things
maple-flavored gummy waffle and a king-sized box of Nerds is opening at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando on Friday.
click to enlarge
IT'SUGAR
, the largest specialty candy retailer in the world with over 100 stores, is opening their new location at the Kissimmee resort's Sunset Walk on March 29, according to the company's website
. The candy mecca already has more than a dozen locations in Florida, including two in Orlando.
"We are thrilled to open our third IT'SUGAR location in Orlando at the Margaritaville Resort," says Jeff Rubin, the company's CEO and founder, in a statement. "As the world's largest specialty candy retailer, we think there is no better home than in the theme park capital of the world. Our stores cater to people of all ages looking for a place to leave their troubles behind and immerse themselves in a playground of candy, humor, and unique gifts."
click to enlarge
The 2,500-square-foot location plans to offer "absurdly hilarious candy and novelty products," including IT'SUGAR's exclusive line of Saturday Night Live candy like Schweddy Balls
and Dick In A Box
.
IT'SUGAR will open at 3230 Margaritaville Blvd. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.