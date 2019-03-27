Gypsy punk veterans Gogol Bordello bring their cultural mishmash to the Beacham

click to enlarge
For 20 years, the gypsy-rock band Gogol Bordello – a rock & roll collective of immigrants from Ukraine, Ecuador, Russia and Ethiopia (and more if you include former band members) have toured the globe in relentless fashion, declaring their niche style of international-primed punk rock (that incorporates a slew of instruments like the accordion and violin) to hundreds of thousands upon thousands of fans in that same span of time. Now, with at least seven studio albums to their name, as well as a number of other one-off projects, they’re stopping by the City Beautiful in the able company of Nu Folk Rebel Alliance.
With Nu Folk Rebel Alliance | 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | beachamorlando.com
| $27.50-$35
