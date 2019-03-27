The Heard

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The Heard

Gypsy punk veterans Gogol Bordello bring their cultural mishmash to the Beacham

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge DAN EFRAM
  • Dan Efram
For 20 years, the gypsy-rock band Gogol Bordello – a rock & roll collective of immigrants from Ukraine, Ecuador, Russia and Ethiopia (and more if you include former band members) have toured the globe in relentless fashion, declaring their niche style of international-primed punk rock (that incorporates a slew of instruments like the accordion and violin) to hundreds of thousands upon thousands of fans in that same span of time. Now, with at least seven studio albums to their name, as well as a number of other one-off projects, they’re stopping by the City Beautiful in the able company of Nu Folk Rebel Alliance.

With Nu Folk Rebel Alliance | 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | beachamorlando.com | $27.50-$35

