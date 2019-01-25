Ugly Orange brings Camp Howard's local debut and where have Orlando shoegazers Sad Halen been all my life?

click to enlarge Jen Cray

latest showcase featured the Orlando debut of Virginia’san indie-rock band that bounces with anGenerally, their vibe coasts like a breeze. Underneath it, however, the nimble music is in a constant state of dynamism with restless time signatures and guitars that go from crystalline to crashing with little notice. Further add in some bilingual action and this is stuff that, though charming, keeps listeners on their toes.Also playing werea trio whose strong set left me perplexed about their lack of status. Besides being of great name, this local group seems to have been around for a while – including under former moniker– yet their profile remains relatively low.Old recordings indicate awhich automatically makes Sad Halen something of a unicorn in these parts. This performance, however, proves that their gazing isn’t just strict constructionism. Although they pack the requisite fuzz and swerve, they’re not content to just haunt in dissonant distance like the ethereal U.K. originators. Instead, they come with a more charged rock pulse that cherry-picks from the cream of the sonically-minded 1990s indie bands like theandSad Halen is the magic that happens when you swathe sweetly bummed-out melodies in diving gales of wool and noise. Their name is popping up on bills a little more frequently of late so be on the look for thisOpening the night was the loop wizardry ofAlthough the local solo vehicle has blossomed into a band,played this one alone, which isn’t a particular concession when it comes to Dearest. It started as a solo act and earned distinction as one – the band expansion was just gravy. As has become the norm, Farah’s loop-built twilight post-rock again wove its tender magic without seam.