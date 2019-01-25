The Gist

Friday, January 25, 2019

Everything will be awesome when Legoland's new Lego Movie World opens this March

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 2:18 PM

Uberfans of Master Builder Emmet and his yellow plastic pals who are already about to implode with anticipation for The Lego Movie 2's debut on Feb. 2 might have a Unikitty-style meltdown when they learn that Legoland Florida has just announced a March 27 opening date for The Lego Movie World.

The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida is billed as the park's largest expansion ever, and will feature three attractions inspired by characters from the film series, along shops, eateries, and other experiences themed after the hit franchise.
The new land's headlining attraction will be The Lego Movie Masters of Flight, a family-friendly twist on Soarin'-style hang-gliding simulators that features an innovative 360-degree loading system and original dialogue recorded by Nick Offerman. We got a sneak preview of the new attraction at last year's IAAPA convention:


Other rides will include Unikitty’s Disco Drop, a bouncing tower themed to Cloud Cuckoo Land; and the Battle of Bricksburg, a rethemed version of Legoland's Chima water ride where guests spray cannons at Duplo invaders.

A playground based on Benny’s spaceship, featuring special photo opportunities and character interactions, rounds out the attraction list. If you get hungry, there's the Taco Tuesday Everyday restaurant, with The Awesome Shop providing the obligatory tchotchkes.

For more information about the park visit Legoland.com/Florida.



