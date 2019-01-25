Friday, January 25, 2019
Breakout country star Kane Brown to play Orlando this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 3:33 PM
Young country star Kane Brown
is selling out arenas on his recently kicked-off "Live Forever Tour" and he'll be pulling into Orlando this weekend.
The RCA Records records artist just last week pulled off the television trifecta, appearing on Good Morning America
, GMA Day
and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
to promote the tour and his critically-lauded
2028 album Experiment.
Kane Brown headlines the Amway Center
with Granger Smith and Raelynn on Saturday (Jan. 26) at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.
