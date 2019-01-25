The Heard

Friday, January 25, 2019

Breakout country star Kane Brown to play Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALEX ALVGA VIA RCA RECORDS
  • Photo by Alex Alvga via RCA Records
Young country star Kane Brown is selling out arenas on his recently kicked-off "Live Forever Tour" and he'll be pulling into Orlando this weekend.

The RCA Records records artist just last week pulled off the television trifecta, appearing on Good Morning America, GMA Day and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the tour and his critically-lauded 2028 album Experiment.

Kane Brown headlines the Amway Center with Granger Smith and Raelynn on Saturday (Jan. 26) at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.
