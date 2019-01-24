Speakeasy Sirens bring Overwatch-themed burlesque to the Geek Easy

click to enlarge
Blizzard Software’s arena shooter Overwatch
is one of the most popular online games of the decade, only (debatably) overshadowed by the ubiquitous Fortnite
. One advantage Overwatch
has over the battle royale shooter is the vast selection of playable characters. And this weekend, you can see some of those characters get as nekkid as legally possible (in an establishment that serves alcohol) when Speakeasy Sirens, a cosplay burlesque troupe, takes the stage at the Geek Easy to perform routines featuring D.Va, Widowmaker, Soldier 76 and other favorite characters. Winner, winner – oh, never mind.
7:30 p.m. Friday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; $5-$8; facebook.com/thegeekeasy
.
