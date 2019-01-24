The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 24, 2019

The Gist

Speakeasy Sirens bring Overwatch-themed burlesque to the Geek Easy

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge BLIZZARD SOFTWARE
  • Blizzard Software
Blizzard Software’s arena shooter Overwatch is one of the most popular online games of the decade, only (debatably) overshadowed by the ubiquitous Fortnite. One advantage Overwatch has over the battle royale shooter is the vast selection of playable characters. And this weekend, you can see some of those characters get as nekkid as legally possible (in an establishment that serves alcohol) when Speakeasy Sirens, a cosplay burlesque troupe, takes the stage at the Geek Easy to perform routines featuring D.Va, Widowmaker, Soldier 76 and other favorite characters. Winner, winner – oh, never mind.

7:30 p.m. Friday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; $5-$8; facebook.com/thegeekeasy.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Overwatch Burlesque
@ The Geek Easy
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $5-$8
Dance
Map
Location Details The Geek Easy
The Geek Easy
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-332-9636
Sandwiches/Subs, Pub Grub and Bar/Pub
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Overwatch Burlesque @ The Geek Easy

    • Fri., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. $5-$8

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  3. Everyone needs to watch Comedy Central's new 'Drunk History' episode about the Florida Everglades Read More

  4. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  5. Blue Origin set to launch UCF student payload Wednesday morning Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation