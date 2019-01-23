Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Bloggytown

At least 5 people dead in mass shooting at Florida bank

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WFLA
A gunman killed at least five people in a mass shooting at a Sebring bank Wednesday afternoon.

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund says 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, of Sebring, is accused of opening fire at the SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. Highway 27. The victims have not been identified.

"It’s been a tragic day in our community," Hoglund told reporters at a press conference. "We’ve suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

Police allege Xaver called 911 around 12:36 p.m. and told emergency dispatchers that he had entered the bank and started shooting. Sebring Police officers responded to the scene and tried to get the barricaded suspect to exit the bank.



While other officers were trying to negotiate with Xaver, Hoglund says a SWAT team from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office entered the bank to rescue people but instead found multiple victims. The suspect eventually surrendered to the SWAT team.

"After an assessment of the scene, we were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims," Hoglund says. "People who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank."


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide resources to Sebring to assist in the investigation.

"This is a terrible day for Sebring," DeSantis says. "The people of Florida stand with the community here in light of this tragic circumstance. … Obviously this is an individual that needs to face very swift and exacting justice."

Co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust bank should go to Inn on the Lakes at 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring.

This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  3. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  4. Everyone needs to watch Comedy Central's new 'Drunk History' episode about the Florida Everglades Read More

  5. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation