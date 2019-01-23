Everyone needs to watch Comedy Central's new 'Drunk History' episode about the Florida Everglades

Last night, Comedy Central'sdedicated an excellent segment to Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas and how she was instrumental in saving the Everglades.Played by Jayma Mays, the namesake of the Parkland high school can be seen fending off former President Richard Nixon from paving over the now protected wetlands to build his airport, and also frolicking with animated manatees and gators, sort of like a swampy version of Mary Poppins.The nearly seven minute long segment also has a more touching moment when storyteller Tess Lynch, the daughter of actress Jane Curtin, explains how the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have successfully carried on her namesake’s legacy "by turning their pain into action."