Virgin Voyages' cruise ship suites will have 'peek-a-boo' showers and rock-n-roll rider sheets

click image
-
Image via Virgin Voyages
-
The Massive Suite's balcony
Virgin continues to prove its new cruise line, Virgin Voyages
, isn’t going to be just another run of the mill cruise experience.
Recently they made this point via new details regarding the RockStar Suites
, their luxury level accommodations. The cruise line’s first ship, The Scarlet Lady, which set for a 2020 debut, will have 78 RockStar Suites.
The spacious retro-futurism inspired suites are designed by the award-winning Tom Dixon Design Research Studio and are filled with Tom Dixon designed furniture. Terrazzo flooring reflects the smart lighting in the space, while continuing the retro feel. The high-tech intelligent lighting adjusts to the occupants, shifting from day to cooler evening lighting. The suites have décor inspired by Virgin’s musical history and owner Richard Branson’s Necker Island retreat.
click image
-
Image via Virgin Voyages
-
The Massive Suite's living room
“We wanted to use all aspects of the Virgin brand including our musical legacy, elements of Virgin Galactic and inspiration from Richard Branson’s Necker Island,” added Jamie Douglas, Senior Product Design Manager for Virgin Voyages. “The idea was to consider Sailor needs and comforts and create suites that were social, inspirational and relaxing so that they wanted to spend time in them.”
The suites have separate bathrooms with floor to ceiling marble and are “stocked with premium products of course.” Dichroic glass panels and doors make the shower feel extra spacious. The “Peek-a-Boo showers” also have windows looking out into the rooms or out to sea.
click image
-
Image via Virgin Voyages
-
The bathroom in the Posh Suite
The suites come equipped with numerous luxurious touches, such as nautical-inspired barware kits for when cruisers, or as Virgin calls them, "Sailors' want to mix their own beverages. The balconies will each have a sustainably sourced Yellow Leaf hammock, star gazing loungers, and a table specifically designed to perfectly hold an ice bucket. Vinyl record players and records are found in each suite. As with the entire ship, no detail has been overlooked.
click image
-
Image via Virgin Voyages
-
The balcony in the Posh Suite
Fifteen of the seventy-eight RockStar Suites will be known as the "Mega RockStar Suites," with each class of suite going by names like "Massive," "Fab," "Posh" and "Gorgeous." The 2,147-square-foot "Massive Suite" comes with a second bedroom that can double as a music room. It’s stocked with guitars, an amp, and other music-inspired touches. The living room has a circular pit-style couch and a full bar, with the first round on the house. The suite opens to a large private terrace that has a standing hot tub and an extra-long dinner table designed for hosting guests. The dinner table will have a staircase so guests can host their own fashion shows on it.
All of the "Mega RockStar Suites" have open-air showers with windows that look out to sea. The Mega RockStar Suites are all found on deck 15, just below the private top-deck cocktail lounge, Richard’s Rooftop, which is reserved exclusively for those in the "RockStar Suites."
click image
-
Image via Virgin
-
The Gorgeous Suite with the evening mood lighting. The Peek-A-Boo shower can be seen just above the bed.
“We were inspired by historic vessels of the past that exuded charm and luxury,” Dee Cooper, senior vice president of design for Virgin Voyages, said. “We wanted to inject a bit of exclusive, distinctive, luxurious feeling nostalgia in a contemporary way that speaks to today’s traveler more.”
The RockStar Suites offer anytime boarding, access to an exclusive terminal pathway, early booking access to special events, nightly express swimsuit drying service, and luggage assistance. Private driver airport transfers and even helicopter arrangements are available. And if all of that wasn’t enough, Virgin also promises “personal rock and roll style rider sheets to satisfy even the most diva-like of requests.”
Interested guests can begin bookings starting February 14, with pre-sale deposit holders having access beginning February 5.
click image
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.