The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The Gist

Five places in Florida were just added to the United States Civil Rights Trail

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge The owner of the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine attempting to enforce his "whites only" pool rules in 1964.
  • The owner of the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine attempting to enforce his "whites only" pool rules in 1964.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a group of destinations significant to the fight for civil rights in America, mapped out so visitors can easily plan trips to pay respects. More than 100 sites in 15 states are included but until this week, none in Florida. That changed today, when tourism bureau Visit Florida announced that five places in Florida have joined the trail.

The five Florida sites now featured on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail are the Bay County Courthouse in Panama City, the Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park & Museum in Mims, Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, the National Historic Preservation District in St. Augustine and the Newtown African American Heritage Trail in Sarasota.

It's worth doing some reading of your own about these places, as the descriptions listed on the Visit Florida site (quoted below) are so carefully inoffensive that it's hard to tell why they're even significant. For instance, the St. Augustine location, No. 4 on the list below; you can see the tourist board description below, but here's the real story:

On June 11, 1964, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed overnight for attempting to enter the restaurant at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine. After a week of protest, activists – some black, some white – jumped into the whites-only pool at the motel. The motel owner responded by pouring muriatic acid into the still-occupied water, photos of which were spread around the world. The Senate passed the Civil Rights Act the day after the jump-in, June 19, 1964.



click image The full U.S. Civil Rights Trail - SCREENGRAB VIA CIVILRIGHTSTRAIL.COM
  • screengrab via civilrightstrail.com
  • The full U.S. Civil Rights Trail

No shade intended. We know Visit Florida has to keep it neutral, though this seems a bit extreme, if you can call neutrality extreme. Regardless, it's a big coup to have these five locations added to the Civil Rights Trail, and all of them are more than worthy of your time and attention.

    • 1. The Bay County Courthouse commemorates the Gideon v. Wainwright case that granted defendants the right to counsel in criminal trials.
    • 2. The Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park & Museum honors Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore, activists and educators who established the first branch of the NAACP in Brevard County and later established the NAACP Florida State Conference in their fight for racial justice and equality for black citizens in the State of Florida.
    • 3. Historic Dodgertown, opened in 1948, was the first fully integrated Major League Baseball spring training site in the South and is the only sports affiliation on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
    • 4. The National Historic Preservation District in St. Augustine includes historic markers and locations where numerous peaceful marches were organized in protest of racial segregation.
    • 5. The Newtown African American Heritage Trail documents the 100-year history of a community and celebrates civil rights activists who organized car caravans and traveled a special route to local beaches for wade-ins to protest segregation.


    • Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

    Tags: , ,

    Jump to comments

    More on The Gist

    Readers also liked…

    Blogs

    Archives | RSS

    Most Popular

    1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

    2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

    3. Dave Matthews Band announces Central Florida show set for this summer Read More

    4. The Venue is closing on Sept. 12 and it won't be moving into the Yard at Ivanhoe Read More

    5. Orlando attorney John Morgan wants Florida voters to decide on $15 an hour amendment Read More

    Newsletters

    Never miss a beat

    Sign Up Now

    Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    Calendar

    Newest Slideshows

    Special Issues

    City Guide
    Holiday Guide
    Summer Guide
    Newcomers Guide
    Best of Orlando
    Bite
    Fall Guide
    Puppy Love
    More...

    Orlando Weekly

    16 W. Pine St.

    Orlando, FL 32801

    Phone: (407) 377-0400

    Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

    Fax: (407) 377-0420

    All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

    RSS Feeds

    News & Features

    Arts & Culture

    Food & Drink

    Screens

    Music

    Calendar

    Giveaways

    Events

    Special Issues

    Best of Orlando

    Search

    Sponsored Links

    About Us

    Social Media

    © 2019 Orlando Weekly

    Website powered by Foundation