Trump tried to withhold federal disaster relief funds from Puerto Rico, report says

The people of Puerto Rico are wonderful but the inept politicians are trying to use the massive and ridiculously high amounts of hurricane/disaster funding to pay off other obligations. The U.S. will NOT bail out long outstanding & unpaid obligations with hurricane relief money!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018
"Trump told then-White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and then-Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney that he did not want a single dollar going to Puerto Rico, because he thought the island was misusing the money and taking advantage of the government, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal deliberations.Pam Patenaude, the deputy secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development who resigned this week, told the Trump administration the money had already been appropriated by Congress and had to be sent to the island. The Post cited Trump's attempt to block disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico as one of the many reasons a frustrated Patenaude decided to leave the agency.
Instead, he wanted more of the money to go to Texas and Florida, the person said.
'POTUS was not consolable about this,' the person said."
I was fed up a long time ago when Trump treated us poorly in Puerto Rico. @POTUS WE DESERVE TO BE TREATED LIKE PEOPLE. YOU ARE NOT A PLANTATION OWNER AND WE ARE NOT YOUR SLAVES. DAMN IT!— Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) January 17, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.