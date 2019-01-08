Florida residents may soon get a tax break on diapers

click to enlarge
On Monday, the Commerce and Tourism committee in the state Senate approved a bill that will provide Floridians with a sales-tax exemption for diapers, incontinence underwear, incontinence pads and incontinence liners.
The bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by state Sens. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, was unanimously approved by the committee. The bill will now move to the Finance and Tax committee, where it will be filed for consideration during this year's legislative session.
The 2019 legislative session kicks off March 5.
If passed, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
For more on Senate Bill 60, click here
.
Last year, a similar bill was filed by Book and several Florida Senate colleagues, including state Sens. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando; Keith Perry, R-Gainesville; and Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples. However, the bill was withdrawn from consideration on March 10, 2018.
