Tuesday, January 8, 2019

A giant artichoke is coming to Disney Springs

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge RENDERING VIA ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
  • Rendering via Allied Global Marketing
Jaleo, a new modern Spanish restaurant chain coming to Disney Springs, is building a giant artichoke.

Today, renowned humanitarian chef José Andrés released renderings of his latest project, a Disney Springs location of his Jaleo restaurant. According to the press release, the 22,000-square-foot restaurant will be the company's largest to date, and is "inspired by an artichoke, a vegetable native to José’s homeland."

From the release:
The artichoke structure opens up, inviting guests to enter and experience the very best of Spanish cuisine. The petals themselves form pergolas, which extend toward the outdoors. The freestanding, two-story building lacks solid walls and is completely open to the outside, with large windows offering views of the lake while protecting diners from the sun. “There are no cubic forms, no opaque walls, no straight lines: here reigns a plant-like organic structure with its dynamic forms. An avant-garde, expressionist and welcoming architecture,” remarks Juli Capella, principal at Capella Garcia Arquitectura, on Jaleo’s design.

The interior features a double height central courtyard that visually connects the restaurant’s two floors. The idea of Jaleo, the Spanish word for “revelry,” inspires the large, family-style gathering space, inviting guests to share tapas and sangria, gather with family at the foosball tables, or enjoy the more elegant central seating for paellas and grilled meats, anchored by the restaurant’s open kitchen and wood fire grill. Private dining options include two terraces, one overlooking the Disney Springs promenade and another overlooking the lake.
click to enlarge RENDERING VIA ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING
  • Rendering via Allied Global Marketing
Jaleo plans to open this winter in the former Wolfgang Puck spot, and will be the chain's fourth location with restaurants already in Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Bethesda, Crystal City, and another coming soon to Dubai.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

