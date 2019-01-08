A giant artichoke is coming to Disney Springs

The artichoke structure opens up, inviting guests to enter and experience the very best of Spanish cuisine. The petals themselves form pergolas, which extend toward the outdoors. The freestanding, two-story building lacks solid walls and is completely open to the outside, with large windows offering views of the lake while protecting diners from the sun. “There are no cubic forms, no opaque walls, no straight lines: here reigns a plant-like organic structure with its dynamic forms. An avant-garde, expressionist and welcoming architecture,” remarks Juli Capella, principal at Capella Garcia Arquitectura, on Jaleo’s design.Jaleo plans to open this winter in the former Wolfgang Puck spot, and will be the chain's fourth location with restaurants already in Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Bethesda, Crystal City, and another coming soon to Dubai.
The interior features a double height central courtyard that visually connects the restaurant’s two floors. The idea of Jaleo, the Spanish word for “revelry,” inspires the large, family-style gathering space, inviting guests to share tapas and sangria, gather with family at the foosball tables, or enjoy the more elegant central seating for paellas and grilled meats, anchored by the restaurant’s open kitchen and wood fire grill. Private dining options include two terraces, one overlooking the Disney Springs promenade and another overlooking the lake.
