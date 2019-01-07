Tip Jar

Monday, January 7, 2019

Domu Chibi is now open in Waterford Lakes Town Center

Posted By on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOMU CHIBI
  • Photo via Domu Chibi
Domu Chibi, a new counter-service ramen restaurant, is now open in Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The sister site to Domu in East End Market is located at 869 N. Alafaya Trail, between Jeremiah's Italian Ice and Fresh Kitchen at Waterford Lakes.

Customers use self-serve kiosks to place their orders, and the menu offers six different ramen broths including tonkotsu, shoyu and a vegan spicy miso.

For more information, check out Domu Chibi's website.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOMU CHIBI
  • Photo via Domu Chibi
