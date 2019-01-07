Band of the Week: Chase Shellee

click to enlarge
Chase Shellee is playing Jan. 9 at Iron Cow.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
I formed the band over seven years ago in the Philippines. Yes, I am the tallest Filipino you will ever meet. I grew up there and am still in contact with my original band members, in fact, I am visiting Manila later this month for the first time in five years (since I moved to Orlando) and will be playing a show with my original guitarist. Very excited.
Who's in the band?
I play with the most amazing musicians who keep that fire bright. Collin Oliver on piano, Jerome Martin on drums, Dev Zebra on bass, Daniel Garcia on saxophone and clarinet, and Mateo Valez on guitar, and recently Edgar Zebulan has joined us on harmonica.
Websites:
www.ChaseShellee.com
is my site. I am on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube as @chaseshellee
Describe your sound in five words:
Soulful rock, Blued Jazz, neat.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Recently playing at Standard Motorcycle Co. Ringing in the New Year was great. My album release a couple years ago is certainly up there as I felt all the hard work paying off. I’m determined to have several big ones this year, very excited.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Eugene Snowden. The man is nuts and I mean that in the best way possible! His energy is contagious, his talent ridiculous, and he has this warmth about him you cannot help but admire. And Lauren Lester! She is another artist I want to collaborate with! Her voice is like warm honey and her ear for harmony is beautiful.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
I hear the term “lounge singer” used quite often when referring to me and not that it is a bad term, but it sounds definite. Sometimes people will hear me with my jazz act and think that is all I/we are limited to when that is one part of the whole. I go to jazz clubs and blues bars and each feels very “members only”, so I take from each what I can and braid it together with rock. From there we create soulful stories that tease and play with elements we already love.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I love the weather. Good lord I love the weather. I have met people from all over the country and different parts of the world here and that is comforting to me. Those are the people I know how to connect with and then throw the musical element ....that’s my tribe right there.
My least favorite thing has actually been a great teacher: do not get too casual. Just because you might know most of the people in the crowd, or the bar owner, etc... do not let that allow yourself or your band to become casual. Stay professional, be sharp, dress up, be sober, respect your music, and tell your story.
Any big news to share?
The first single off the second album will be released in February, my birthday month, and I was recently cast in an original musical that will be performed at Orlando Shakespeare (that is all the information I am allowed to share at present).