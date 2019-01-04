Bill to allow guns on Florida colleges and universities filed again

click to enlarge Photo by St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office via Wikimedia Commons

In a move that could refuel a long-running debate, a House Republican on Thursday proposed a measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on college and university campuses.Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed the bill (HB 6007) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts March 5.Under current law, people are barred from carrying guns on college and university campuses.Gun-rights supporters have lobbied the Legislature in the past to end the prohibition for people with concealed-weapons licenses.But the proposals have died amid heavy opposition from many higher-education officials and other opponents of the idea.