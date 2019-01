SeaWorld and Aquatica now offer free admission for Florida preschoolers

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld

Starting today, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are offering free admission to Florida children ages 5 and under.Announced Jan. 2, the "Preschool Card" is good for free unlimited admission to both parks and is valid through Dec. 31, 2019. Anyone interested has until Jan. 27 to register online and the card must then be redeemed in-park by Feb. 28, 2019.Once registered, parents must bring a valid Florida ID and a copy of their child's birth certificate or passport to a park ticket window to redeem the card.Sorry, but the new Preschool Card unfortunately does not include free parking.