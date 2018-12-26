Astro Wave returns for a night of retro covers at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
So perhaps just the day before you were simply having a wonderful Xmas-time, but now, you, the live music fan, are already climbing the walls and facing down a week pretty much barren of shows. Luckily for you, prodigals do return for the holidays, which brings us ad-hoc supergroup Astro Wave. A collection of members of TV Dinner and Wet Nurse brought together by Gerald Perez of Maximino/Thee Wilt Chamberlain, Astro Wave’s brief is “new wave hits of yesterway.” And for our money, the chilly pulse and
brittle buoyancy of so many of those unlikely hits will be the perfect soundtrack to a holiday wind-down, a joyous reunion with faces from your own past, or facing down the unspoken dread of another year.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $7-$10