Friday, December 21, 2018

The Nook channels Dunder Mifflin for an 'Office' Classy Christmas party

Posted By on Fri, Dec 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM

Office Christmas parties can be a crapshoot as to whether they’ll be fun or not. Unless, of course, you’re talking about The Office, where the holiday parties are always fun – for those watching. The Nook on Robinson gives you the opportunity to pretend to be an employee at the mid-level paper company of your dreams this week with a Christmas party straight out of the seventh season of the timeless workplace comedy. It’s the two-parter where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) attempts to make the Christmas party classy in order to impress Holly (Amy Ryan), the HR worker he’s crushing on. So don’t be surprised if there’s a lone bassist playing in the corner or an over-the-top snowball fight. Actually, do be surprised if there’s a snowball fight. This isn’t Scranton.

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free
