Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Bloggytown

OUC coal plants linked with spike in rare cancer cases in East Orange County, lawsuit claims

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
Residents of Stoneybrook, Avalon Park and Eastwood filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the Orlando Utility Commission's coal-burning power plants contaminated the properties of more than 30,000 residents.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, alleges that the residents' homes and public spaces were polluted with metal, chemical and radioactive residues that correlate with a recent spike in rare cancer cases in the area, spanning 15,000 homes.

It also alleges that the developers of the area and their associates, including Lennar Corporation, U.S. Home Corp., Avalon Park Group and Avalon Park Group president Beat Kahli, are liable for property damage as they've peddled the neighborhood to homebuyers without warning of the health risks while failing to address any pollution problems.

According to a news release from the firm representing the plaintiffs, test results of soil samples taken from the area reveal that pollution from the power plant has "contaminated homes in these communities with carcinogenic toxins at levels in excess of state and federal regulatory standards critical to protecting human health."



"The danger of such exposure is borne out by an epidemiologic analysis based on data from the Florida Cancer Disease Registry and a site investigation, which found a higher incidence of, for instance, pediatric brain and blood cancers including two exceedingly rare pediatric brain cancers," the lawsuit states.

The suit continues: "The only source of these cancer-causing Contaminates is the Stanton Power Plant, which has a unique Contaminate fingerprint."

The suit calls for OUC to shutter their coal plants.

"The Stanton Energy Center's operations are highly regulated by both the state and federal governments," says OUC spokesman Tim Trudell in a statement provided to Orlando Weekly. "OUC meets or exceeds all permitting requirements as environmental stewardship is one of the key principles of our organization. Due to the pending litigation, we cannot get into any additional detail at this time."

A spokesperson with Avalon Park Group says their company does not comment on any active or pending litigation.

Though the city isn't a named party in the suit, a statement from a city spokesperson says, "While OUC is independently operated, it serves the residents and businesses of the City of Orlando. It has always been the City's expectation that OUC operates within state and federal regulations."

We've also reached out to Lennar for comment but have not heard back.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Michelle Irizarry, Valerie Williams and Joanne Nixon.

"The residents of Southeast Orlando are furious – and they should be," says Steve Morrissey, co-lead counsel with the law firm Susman Godfrey, in the news release. "They were deceived by OUC, by the developers, and by the press that lauded Orlando for its commitment to clean energy. It's critical that OUC stop its ongoing pollution and that they and the developers do everything that is necessary to address the damage they have caused and to prevent further harm in the future."

The plaintiffs are also represented Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Surveillance video shows 'vehicle of interest' in killing of 15-year-old Orlando high school student Read More

  2. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors will reopen in February Read More

  3. Sushi Pop Winter Park will soft open on New Year's Eve Read More

  4. Nine arrested for luring Florida black bears with doughnuts, attacking them with dogs Read More

  5. $10K reward offered for info on fatal shooting of 15-year-old Orlando high school student Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation