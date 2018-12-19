New details released on NBA Experience at Disney Springs

The NBA Experience is currently under construction and is expected to open in Disney Springs in the summer of 2019.
- Experience one of the biggest milestones for a basketball player at the NBA Draft with a photo moment that re-creates the atmosphere of the draft stage.
- Track and improve their jump shots and passing skills in a replicated NBA Combine challenge, complete with a scouting report that highlights their stats at the end of the session.
- Step onto the court and hear the roar of the crowd as they maneuver through a series of timed shots to aim for a high score.
- Execute the perfect slam dunk just like NBA superstars, captured by cameras surrounding adjustable baskets.
- Test their ball-handling skills with an interactive trainer who will challenge them with a variety of dribbling routines.
- Use an oversized slingshot to launch basketballs at hoops of varying heights, making as many shots as possible before the clock runs out in this thrilling timed challenge.
- Immerse themselves in the rich legacy and history of NBA and WNBA championship-winning teams.
- Access a team locker room that showcases up-to-date statistics and visuals of top NBA and WNBA players.
- Test their knowledge of the NBA and WNBA – past and present – during a trivia game with up to 25 participants competing against one another to be champion.
- Enjoy two 180-degree cinematic presentations that showcase the in-arena experience moments before the start of the game, as well as special stories from the players’ perspectives.
- Take a seat at an interactive multi-screen module to watch replay clips from NBA games, using the tools at their stations to make the right calls. Play interactive basketball games, from the fan-favorite Pop-A-Shot to modern video games.
