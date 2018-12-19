New details released on NBA Experience at Disney Springs

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Experience one of the biggest milestones for a basketball player at the NBA Draft with a photo moment that re-creates the atmosphere of the draft stage.





Track and improve their jump shots and passing skills in a replicated NBA Combine challenge, complete with a scouting report that highlights their stats at the end of the session.





Step onto the court and hear the roar of the crowd as they maneuver through a series of timed shots to aim for a high score.





Execute the perfect slam dunk just like NBA superstars, captured by cameras surrounding adjustable baskets.





Test their ball-handling skills with an interactive trainer who will challenge them with a variety of dribbling routines.





Use an oversized slingshot to launch basketballs at hoops of varying heights, making as many shots as possible before the clock runs out in this thrilling timed challenge.





Immerse themselves in the rich legacy and history of NBA and WNBA championship-winning teams.





Access a team locker room that showcases up-to-date statistics and visuals of top NBA and WNBA players.





Test their knowledge of the NBA and WNBA – past and present – during a trivia game with up to 25 participants competing against one another to be champion.





Enjoy two 180-degree cinematic presentations that showcase the in-arena experience moments before the start of the game, as well as special stories from the players’ perspectives.





Take a seat at an interactive multi-screen module to watch replay clips from NBA games, using the tools at their stations to make the right calls. Play interactive basketball games, from the fan-favorite Pop-A-Shot to modern video games.



This morning new details were released on the yet-to-open NBA Experience coming to Disney Springs next year.The destination, which is being produced by the National Basketball Association and Walt Disney Imagineering, will feature a dozen interactive experiences that will "immerse fans in the game.""Developed with the NBA, and inspired by the league’s 29 arenas around the country, NBA Experience will highlight the heart-pounding action and excitement of the NBA world," said Stan Dodd, executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release. "From training simulations and clock-racing competitions to fan-favorite NBA moments – we’re bringing new experiences and thrilling games to life to make fans truly feel like a star player."From the press release:The NBA Experience is currently under construction and is expected to open in Disney Springs in the summer of 2019.