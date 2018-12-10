Yet another classic Disney attraction may soon close at Hollywood Studios

click to enlarge
With a new Beauty and the Beast singalong
headed to Epcot, the fate of the Beauty and the Beast stage show at Hollywood Studios is once again being speculated upon.
Since opening in 1991, the outdoor musical
stage show has seen very few updates. Despite the slight costuming updates that occurred after the release of the 2017 live-action remake Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage!
At last month’s D23 Destination D event, Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek confirmed that “very soon” the new musical will be opening the France pavilion alongside the pavilion’s current “Impressions de France” film attraction.
With the new attraction designed to pull people into Epcot, the dated Hollywood Studios show seems like an obvious place for a quick replacement, as Disney looks to refresh the offerings in that park, as well.
The outdoor covered theater, which holds 1,500 guests, regularly hosts other shows, including last year’s popular though temporary Music of Pixar Live!
A Symphony of Characters live
concert.
On a recent episode of the Disney Dish podcast
, industry insider Jim Hill mentioned Tangled as a possible replacement. Tangled has remained an evergreen property for Disney with everything from a themed restroom area in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland and a hit musical onboard the Disney Magic. That musical is the best idea of what the rumored new DHS may entail though notably shorter.
Other possibilities
have included Moana, who received her own stage show
recently in Hong Kong Disneyland, and a villains themed show. Hollywood Studios has previously hosted villain focused shows
, as part of specialty-ticketed events, and one of the annual flagship attractions at Mickey’s Not So Scary event is a villains-based stage show
.
Disney may also use the theater space for other offerings, including special performances by Disney, signed artists, similar to performances that frequently take place at Epcot as part of various festivals.
For now, Disney has yet any indicate any changes are coming to the Beauty and the Beast musical at DHS nor have they given any specifics regarding Epcot’s upcoming singalong.
