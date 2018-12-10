The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 10, 2018

The Gist

Yet another classic Disney attraction may soon close at Hollywood Studios

Posted By on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
With a new Beauty and the Beast singalong headed to Epcot, the fate of the Beauty and the Beast stage show at Hollywood Studios is once again being speculated upon.

Since opening in 1991, the outdoor musical stage show has seen very few updates. Despite the slight costuming updates that occurred after the release of the 2017 live-action remake Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage!

At last month’s D23 Destination D event, Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek confirmed that “very soon” the new musical will be opening the France pavilion alongside the pavilion’s current “Impressions de France” film attraction.

With the new attraction designed to pull people into Epcot, the dated Hollywood Studios show seems like an obvious place for a quick replacement, as Disney looks to refresh the offerings in that park, as well.



The outdoor covered theater, which holds 1,500 guests, regularly hosts other shows, including last year’s popular though temporary Music of Pixar Live! A Symphony of Characters live concert.

On a recent episode of the Disney Dish podcast, industry insider Jim Hill mentioned Tangled as a possible replacement. Tangled has remained an evergreen property for Disney with everything from a themed restroom area in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland and a hit musical onboard the Disney Magic. That musical is the best idea of what the rumored new DHS may entail though notably shorter.

Other possibilities have included Moana, who received her own stage show recently in Hong Kong Disneyland, and a villains themed show. Hollywood Studios has previously hosted villain focused shows, as part of specialty-ticketed events, and one of the annual flagship attractions at Mickey’s Not So Scary event is a villains-based stage show.

Disney may also use the theater space for other offerings, including special performances by Disney, signed artists, similar to performances that frequently take place at Epcot as part of various festivals.

For now, Disney has yet any indicate any changes are coming to the Beauty and the Beast musical at DHS nor have they given any specifics regarding Epcot’s upcoming singalong.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 7-Eleven in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood closing next week Read More

  2. Change on the horizon for Florida's medical marijuana industry Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Cathedral Bells Read More

  4. 14 questions with Wolfgang Puck: His new restaurant in Disney Springs, his legacy, fusion cuisine and more Read More

  5. Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation