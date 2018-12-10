Florida's first man-made clear water lagoon opened last weekend
Colin Wolf
on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 3:53 PM
After months of setbacks from permitting issues, Florida's first man-made clear water lagoon finally opened near Tampa last weekend.
Despite celebrating a grand opening back in April, the Epperson Project's Crystal Lagoon, a 7.5 acre artificial lake in Wesley Chapel, opened this past Saturday, Dec. 15, for the development's residents.
The 16 million gallon lagoon features a swim-up bar, an obstacle course, a tidal pool, a massive waterslide, and a beach section.
The project hit a few speed bumps back in May, when officials with Pasco County discovered nearly 20 buildings on the site lacked building permits.
The Epperson development, which includes over 2,000 residential homes, is a partnership between the Metro Development Group in Tampa and Crystal Lagoons. The new lagoon is just one of five Metro has planned for the state of Florida.