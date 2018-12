New baby giraffe makes debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom today

click to enlarge Photo via Disney Parks

Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomed its newest addition to the park today — a two-month-old Masai giraffe named Amira.Disney fans got to vote for the name in a recent poll and Amira, which is the Swahili word for "princess," came out on top.Today, Amira officially took her first walk on the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna. She will now be a part of the safari experience for park-goers to see.The Masai giraffe species, native to Kenya and Tanzania, is currently classified as a "vulnerable" species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.Because of this, Amira's parents Kenya and George were chosen to breed as a part of a Species Survival Plan, which, according to the Disney Parks website, "ensures responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species."