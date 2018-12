New ramen joint Naroodle Noodle opens near UCF

click to enlarge Photo via Naroodle Noodle Shop/Facebook

It's about time a good ramen spot opened near University of Central Florida. Naroodle Noodle Shop opened today off University Boulevard and Dean Road, across the street from the Publix, at 10034 University Blvd.The new restaurant, which features dishes such as spicy miso ramen and shuriken gyoza, soft opened on Nov. 27 and is now open for business Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.