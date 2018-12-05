Wednesday, December 5, 2018
New ramen joint Naroodle Noodle opens near UCF
Posted
By Paola Peralta
on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Naroodle Noodle Shop/Facebook
It's about time a good ramen spot opened near University of Central Florida.
Naroodle Noodle Shop
opened today off University Boulevard and Dean Road, across the street from the Publix, at 10034 University Blvd.
The new restaurant, which features dishes such as spicy miso ramen and shuriken gyoza, soft opened on Nov. 27 and is now open for business Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: ramen, Naroodle Noodle, UCF, Image