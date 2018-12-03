A second Toy Story themed hotel confirmed to be in the works

click image
Image via Shanghai Disneyland
Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disneyland
With major new additions
to both of its parks, Tokyo Disney is the midst of its largest expansion since the opening of Tokyo DisneySea in 2001. A new 475-room hotel looking into Tokyo DisneySea was announced earlier this year, the fifth hotel for the two-park resort.
Now, yet another new hotel is in the works.
The yet to be named Toy Story-themed hotel will have 600 standard rooms and will be eleven stories tall. A restaurant and a retail shop are also planned for the hotel. A press release by Tokyo Disney’s owner, the Oriental Land Company, confirmed that the new hotel will cost an estimated $276 million to develop.
This will be the second Toy Story themed hotel in the world with the first opening in 2016 at Shanghai Disneyland.
In the press release
, the background narrative of it is given:
“Andy, the little boy who loves his toys – Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest – has embarked on the ultimate backyard project: a building to house all his toys. When Andy is called away by his mom, his toys and their helpers take over the “toy” tower and open it as a hotel for all the “honorary” toys of the world.”
With a fourth movie on the way and now three theme park lands around the world, the Toy Story franchise has proven extremely popular for Disney.
Image via Shanghai Disneyland
Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disneyland
Rumors of a Toy Story Hotel coming to Walt Disney World have been around since well before the one in Shanghai, with most of the speculation having Disney eventually redoing
the Pop Century resort.
The Pop Century theming would all be replaced with new Art of Animation style designs, focused on multiple Disney cartoon properties. Two of the most apparent properties to be included in the expanded Art of Animation
resort are Frozen and Toy Story. The rooms in the rumored Art of Animation expansion
would be mostly standard rooms, similar to the ones found in The Little Mermaid wing of the current Art of Animation hotel. That wing is identical to the Pop Century layout thanks to a previous project
which the Art of Animation replaced. A recent remodeling of the Pop Century rooms though point to this project either being canceled or postponed.
Image via Shanghai Disneyland
A typical room in the Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disneyland
No details on the look of the new Tokyo hotel have been revealed. The Shanghai version includes a large traditional looking building, with a cloud print, like that found on Andy’s bedroom walls, on the glass exterior. Inside the theme is more subtle, with a design similar to more recent renovations of the value resort rooms at Walt Disney World that include small touches instead of over the top theming.
Tokyo Disney’s Toy Story themed hotel will open during the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from April 2021 through March 2022.
