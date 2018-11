click to enlarge Photo via Girle Action PR

Local MC, Talib Kweli collaborator and Colours of the Culture leading light Niko Is will release his newest albumthis week.The album was recorded in São Paulo with production by Thanks Joey and includes guest appearances by heavy hitters like Tego Calderon, Styles P and Curren$y. The album features heavy Brazilian musical vibes for a hybrid sound that Niko dubs "tropicool."drops tomorrow - Friday, Nov. 30 - on Colours of the Culture & Kweli's imprint, Javotti Media. Watch the new video for single "Meet Me in the Future" ( with a Kweli appearance, naturally ) below.