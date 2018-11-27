Central Florida organizations you can donate to on Giving Tuesday

click image
After all that shopping you did through the Thanksgiving break into Cyber Monday, it's time to give a little back.
The Giving Tuesday
movement encourages people to help others through the gifts of "time, donations, goods or your voice." Thousands of organizations in the state have signed up
to participate, including hundreds in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida, so pick your favorite cause and donate. Listed below are a handful of groups you can give to, and you can find other organizations in Orlando to donate to on Giving Tuesday here
.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
: This nonprofit organization, which distributed 58 million meals last year throughout the region, is challenging the community to provide an additional 400,000 meals for families, seniors and kids. Mullinax Ford will be matching donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Donate here
.
- The Mustard Seed of Central Florida
: This furniture and clothing Bank helps rebuild the lives of people who have suffered through tragedy in an environmentally responsible manner. For Giving Tuesday, Mustard Seed is trying to raise $3,000 to help 20 families in crisis. Donate here
.
- Shepherd’s Hope
: This organization provides free medical care for thousands of Central Florida families every year. Donate here
.
- Goodwill Industries of Central Florida
: Provides gently used clothing, shoes and items to people in need. Donate here
.
- Heart of Florida United Way
: This organization funds some of Central Florida's most critical health and human service programs. Donate here
.
- 90.7 WMFE
: Central Florida's public radio station is holding a silent drive to pay for news and programming without the pressure of commercial interests (Disclaimer: Orlando Weekly
has a commentary segment
on WMFE). Make a donation online
or call 1-800-785-2020.
- Orange County Library System
: If you've been to the Orlando Public Library in downtown, you already know it's treasure. The Greenery Creamery
on 420 E. Church St. is partnering
with OCLS on Giving Tuesday. Just say "I'm here for the library" while buying ice cream at the creamery and they'll give back 10 percent of your purchase to the library.
- Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
: The Orlando Phil is raising
$2,000 to keep playing more than one hundred concerts a season for the community.
- Orlando Museum of Art
: OMA features dozens of exhibitions from local artists and renowned creators yearly that inspire visitors. Donate here
.
- Mennello Museum of American Art
: The Mennello Museum is raising $2,000 for art education programs. Donate here
or you can buy them art supplies from their wish list on Amazon
.
- Bach Festival Society of Winter Park
: Donations support the 84th annual Bach Festival, world-class choral music and educational outreach. Donate here
.
- Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra
: FYSO is raising $12,000 for scholarships to send students in need of financial aid to China this summer. Donate here
.
- Central Florida Community Arts
: Donating to this fund makes possible grants to more than 60 arts and cultural organizations in the region. Donate here
.
- First Amendment Foundation
: Florida's First Amendment Foundation promotes government transparency and is an advocate for the state's public records law. Donate here
.
- QLatinx
: A racial, social and gender justice organization for Central Florida's LGBTQ+ Latinx community that offers free cultural cooking classes, social justice advocacy trainings, sexual health workshops and healing spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color. Donate here
.
- Farmworker Association of Florida
: The Apopka-based organization fights for farmworker rights, defends immigrant communities against discrimination and advocates for reducing toxic pesticides. Donate here
.
- The Dru Project
: This organization was founded in honor of Pulse victim Drew Leinonen and honors his legacy with scholarships and support for gay-straight alliances at high schools. Donate here
.
- Organize Florida
: Organize Florida builds collective power in the state for marginalized communities. Donate here
.
- IDignity
: IDignity helps disadvantaged people in Central Florida get essential documents like birth certificates, Florida ID cards and Social Security cards. Donate here
.
- Orlando Fringe
: Give back to the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States by joining Club Fringe
or giving a donation
.
- Muslim Women's Organization
: This group develops local community initiatives that empower Muslim women. Donate here
.
- LGBT+ Center Orlando
: A sanctuary for LGBTQ people in Central Florida that also provides medical services and educational programs. Donate here
.
- Victim Service Center of Central Florida
: This organization provides help to victims of sexual assault, violent crime or a traumatic experience. Donate here
.
- Rosen JCC
: This Jewish community center in southwest Orlando holds classes for children and youth, fitness programs, parties, a book club and more. Donate here
.
