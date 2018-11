Darkwave legends Pink Turns Blue to play Central Florida show in 2019

click image Photo via Pink Turns Blue/Facebook

In a surprise announcement sure to excite true heads just as much as the recent Peter Murphy/Bauhaus anniversary tour, German darkwave and post-punk legends Pink Turns Blue have confirmed a Central Florida show set for next autumn,Formed in 1985, the band gained a fervent following with the release of, which merged Echo and the Bunnymen-style pop with gothic darkness. As of this writing, it is not known whether this is part of a larger tour, but it's definitely a show worth the drive for anyone into gothic, new wave and post-punk. Singles like "Michelle" and "Walking on Both Sides" still pack a punch. Pink Turns Blue headline the Crowbar in Tampa on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20.