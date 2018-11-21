Country singers Hannah Anders and Reed Foley to headline Rockin Christmas Concert at in Daytona

The Hard Rock Hotel and 93.1 Coast Country are teaming up for a combo country concert and holiday toy drive set for the beginning of next month. The event will be headlined by up-and-coming country singers Hannah Anders and Reed Foley.
The Rockin' Country Christmas Concert goes down on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona. Admission is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy. Toys go to Volusia County U.S. Marine Corp Reserves’ Toys for Tots mission. Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.