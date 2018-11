Country singers Hannah Anders and Reed Foley to headline Rockin Christmas Concert at in Daytona

click image Photo via Hannah Anders/Facebook

The Hard Rock Hotel and 93.1 Coast Country are teaming up for a combo country concert and holiday toy drive set for the beginning of next month. The event will be headlined by up-and-coming country singers Hannah Anders and Reed Foley The Rockin' Country Christmas Concert goes down on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona. Admission is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy. Toys go to Volusia County U.S. Marine Corp Reserves’ Toys for Tots mission.