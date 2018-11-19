Bloggytown

Monday, November 19, 2018

Rick Scott sets December execution for Florida inmate convicted of 1992 Miami murder

Posted By on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
Gov. Rick Scott has re-scheduled the execution of a Florida inmate convicted of a 1992 Miami murder for Dec. 13.

Jose Antonio Jimenez was originally scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 14, more than 26 years after he beat and repeatedly stabbed 63-year-old Phyllis Minas when she caught him burglarizing her Miami-Dade apartment.

The Florida Supreme Court issued a stay of the execution to re-examine the case, though later in October it rejected arguments from Jimenez's attorneys that investigatory documents recently disclosed by the North Miami Police Department in the case counted as "newly discovered evidence."

With the stay lifted, Scott scheduled last week a new execution date for Jimenez on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.



Before attacking Minas on Oct. 2, 1992, Jimenez, now 55, was on "community control" for a felony conviction three months before the burglary, according to Scott's office.

Neighbors reportedly heard Minas screaming "Oh God! Oh my God!" during the attack and tried to enter her apartment through her unlocked front door. Jimenez slammed and locked the door, though, fleeing out the bedroom balcony. Minas was still alive when first responders arrived at the scene but died from the eight stab wounds shortly after. Police found Jimenez after matching him with fingerprints found in Minas' apartment.

After his 1992 conviction, Jimenez was also found guilty in 1994 of robbing and killing Marie Debas in her apartment in 1990.

