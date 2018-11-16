Bloggytown

Friday, November 16, 2018

Trump will begin his regular weekly winter golf trips to Florida next week

Posted By on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 2:41 PM

PHOTO VIA STEVE JURVETSON/FLICKR
  • Photo via Steve Jurvetson/Flickr
President Donald Trump, a 72-year-old snowbird whose golf trips have cost American taxpayers an estimated $80 million over the last two years, will begin his regular winter golfing trips to Florida next week.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump is expected to arrive at his private resort Mar-a-Lago next Tuesday, and stay as late as Monday, Nov. 26, which leaves plenty of time for relaxing on the links.

Hey, the man has earned it. As Politico reported last month, Trump often spends up to nine hours a day doing what his schedule calls "Executive Time," which consists of the president tweeting from his phone while sitting next to a landline with Fox News blaring in the background. However, last week, Trump's personal ball-breaker John Kelly reportedly instituted a new schedule item, "Policy Time," to get the president to actually work a little bit each day.

So you know damn well Trump is ready for some golf!



Since his inauguration, Trump has visited one of his golf clubs on average once every four and a half days, which is on pace to reach 323 golf visits over four years, says TrumpGolfCount.com. According to the site, former President Barack Obama golfed a total of 306 times over his eight-year presidency.

