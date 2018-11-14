Marco Rubio, the knowledgeable football man

Naturally, Rubio has been thoroughly roasted by football Twitter.
Imagine if NFL team was trailing 24-22 but in final seconds hits a 3 pt kick to win. Then AFTER game lawyers for losing team get a judge to order rules changed so that last second field goals are only 1 point— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 14, 2018
Well that’s how democrat lawyers plan to steal #Florida election 1/4
"Hello, sport fans. Have you heard about the wonderful world of reverse mortgages? It's as cool as hitting a 3 point kick!" pic.twitter.com/CNfEdzTYwq— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 14, 2018
I’m just hearing of this tweet about the 3-pt kick. Wait until he learns about the 1-point safety!— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2018
When Vinatieri hit the 3 pt kick to win the football finals >>>>> https://t.co/Hdkbvmva5L— Fake Tom Brady (@CockyTomBrady) November 14, 2018
Of course, Rubio has since defended this tweet by arguing not everyone who's into politics knows about field goals.
when the 3 point kick is hittin pic.twitter.com/IwEGDq6t4j— not jt (@JayTeeTodd) November 14, 2018
