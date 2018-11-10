Tommy Mot brings daring new music vibes to Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Even if all this year’s unprecedented movement in the club landscape of Orlando’s music scene hasn’t all panned out quite as promised, the dust has sometimes settled in some interesting places. One such new development that I previewed over the summer when the greatdream suddenly wentwas the alignment of Blackstar associate (and before that,owner)with west downtown’sWhat initially began as a new place to land his long-running partiesandhas now become a big shot of fresh blood into the LGBTQ bar and safe space.Now as an in-house promoter there, the ever-enterprising Mot recently launcheda party that’s interesting, tasteful and varied. That promise ofis the intriguing X factor for this new night. T&F is largely a dance event anchored by DJs like residentsandBut the programming so far is, by design,taking full advantage of the bar’s three distinct spaces to really flex the event’s diversity in showcasing a wider picture of the city’s music culture.These separate zones – a main room, a patio and a sky bar (which has a primo lookout onto the Orlando City soccer stadium) – allow the T&F residents to be surrounded by the revolving fresh energy of guests like the recent collaboration betweenat the launch and upcoming notables like DJsand(Nov. 15) and(Nov. 29).The exciting part is that this open-ended format can even extend tosomething that Mot has already tried over the summer. The latest edition, for example, was a joint production with top local indie promoterwho curated another great bill featuring Orlando garage-punk standoutsnotable St. Pete garage psych groupand the return of erstwhile local (now Austin) bandTypically, the DJs take over the main room and the picturesque sky bar, while the more experimental guests occupy the patio. But even that’s flexible to fit the feature of any given bill. This night, the bands rocked the main room.In Tommy Mot, Stonewall takes awith a credentialed and community-minded music mover who’s a conduit to a pretty deep constellation of creative forces across the spectrum of the scene. The result so far, as seen with Thick & Funky, is a nicely layered experience that features some of the city’sin sounds and atmosphere. It’s a great look for Stonewall, with a good vibe and an excellently blended crowd. The concept is an idealistic gamble but Mot’s built a rep on being a chance-taker. And since very few arelike this right now, it’s bravery worth rewarding.As a modern pioneer on downtown’s west side that predates much of the current development that’s redefining Parramore, Stonewall has been serving the gay community for some time. But with the added vision of Tommy Mot, it’s looking again like a new frontier outpost, only this time with a next-level outlook that’s striving forand