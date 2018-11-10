Bloggytown

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Here's Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz screaming about the recounts like an absolute lunatic

Posted By on Sat, Nov 10, 2018 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA KENNETH PRESTON/TWITTER
  • Screen grab via Kenneth Preston/Twitter
Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican congressman with a well-documented history of peddling insane conspiracy theories, was mingling in the crowd yesterday outside the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office, when he completely unloaded on a supporter of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Of course, suggesting that the state follow through with the legally mandated recount rules was just too much for Gaetz, who then proceeded to argue in the worst way that the ballots are somehow being changed.
Not that this has stopped him before, but Gaetz's argument just isn't supported by any facts. As of Friday, the FDLE said they are not investigating Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, and have not received any allegations of voter fraud.

As Andrew Gillum previously stated, "Counting votes isn't partisan–it's democracy. Count the votes."

