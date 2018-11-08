Central Florida remembers 1920 Election Day lynching of July Perry with voting stickers

View this post on Instagram

Family trip today to honor Julius “July” Perry who was lynched by a mob on Election Day in 1920 here in Central Florida for trying to exercise his right to vote. He was thrown in an unmarked grave in the back of Greenwood Cemetery until his remains were recently discovered via ground penetrating radar. His remains were identifiable because his arm was ripped from his body that election night. In fact, his entire community was either murdered or fled for their lives. #SomeGaveAll. You have an hour left. #Vote #JulyPerry https://medium.com/florida-history/ocoee-on-fire-the-1920-election-day-massacre-38adbda9666e