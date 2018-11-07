Mount Dora now allows open container drinking in downtown 'entertainment district'

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

Cheers! Sipping on a walk-around beer is now a reality in Mount Dora.Mount Dora City Council passed an open container ordinance on Tuesday 4-3.The new ordinance allows outdoor consumption of beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages all week from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m within downtown's "entertainment district," which runs from State Road 46 south to Lake Dora and west to Baker Street.The good news is anyone 21 years or older can now order a drink to go from their favorite bar or restaurant, as long the beverage is served in a 16-ounce plastic cup and clearly marked where it was purchased from. Sorry, no cans or bottles.The ordinance requires all participating businesses to register with the city, and can be terminated at any moment by City Council, should they deem it necessary. So, don't go too nuts.