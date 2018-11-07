Mount Dora restaurant drops affiliation with Norman Van Aken

click to enlarge
-
Rob Bartlett
-
Norman Van Aken
Ken Mazik and Donna Brown, owners of Mount Dora restaurant 1921 by Norman Van Aken
, have parted ways with the James Beard Foundation Award winner.
The restaurant now goes by 1921 Mount Dora
to reflect chef Van Aken's departure which, by all accounts, appears to be amicable.
A statement, released by the restaurant's PR company, Rockaway, reads:
"After a tremendous two-year run, Chef Norman Van Aken and his partners at 1921 in Mount Dora have decided to part ways with much respect and admiration. For all involved, 1921 remains a very special project. The restaurant and Chef Norman Van Aken both will continue to maintain their individual missions to celebrate community and the best of Florida's seasonal and local ingredients."
The restaurant, easily one of the more fetching spaces in Central Florida if not the state, was well received (including by yours truly
) for the talents of chef de cuisine Camilo Velasco and the menu reflecting the flora and fauna of the Sunshine State.
Velasco will remain at the helm of 1921 Mount Dora.
You can still find Van Aken at his two other restaurants — Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton
and Three
in Miami.
