Orlando astrologer R.J. Speiser guides you through the chills and thrills of Scorpio season

Illustration by Anna Cruiz

Perhaps you’ve heard it whispered at a dinner party: “Careful what you say to Sandy, she’s a Scorpio.” Even strangers I meet who don’t know anything about astrology know to avoid a Scorpio. Scorpios are the most feared zodiac sign. Scorpios are like the hardcore goth kids in high school – covered in a thick veil of macabre but completely approachable and surprisingly sweet. The thing is, tabloid-driven fears regarding “bad” or evil signs only creates more distrust in astrology. Sign-shaming prevents us from truly understanding the beautiful gifts this archetype represents.I respect Scorpios. In fact, I have a 4-inch scorpion tattooed on my left forearm. Scorpios get things done. They are game changers and rule breakers. They are all-or-nothing individuals. If a Scorpio believes in a cause strongly enough, they will adapt from leading a privileged lifestyle to a minimal one without even blinking an eye. Scorpios harness one of the greatest spiritual gifts: willpower. Ferociously passionate, once they set their mind to something, or someone, they’re unstoppable. Simultaneously, Scorpio is a feminine water sign. It represents intuition, as well as strength. Scorpios are powerhouses of yin/yang emotional energy.Don’t get me wrong, I am well acquainted with the tumultuous nature of the eighth sign in the zodiac. My mother has five planets in Scorpio, my Mars is in Scorpio, and I tend to attract mates with a strong Scorpio influence in their charts. I completely understand the emotional power struggle this sign carries. Scorpio energy is not for the faint of heart. It is ruled by Mars and Pluto, two planets often representing chaotic and charged emotions. However, if you believe you know a Scorpio well, I can assure you, you really don’t.Those with a sun, moon or Venus in Scorpio were probably burned early and really, really felt the sting. Over time, a Scorpio-dominant person either learned how to keep their feelings to themselves or transformed their approach to processing them. The truth is, deep down, Scorpios are super sensitive and deep. Go ahead and call them crazy but they’re often the ones hurting the most. They understand what pain is and they’ll do anything to avoid it – which can be why they seem cold or manipulative. Usually, they’re just trying to protect themselves, or maybe even you.In Vedic astrology, Scorpio is strongly linked to unresolved past life karma, which provides them with the gift of transformation. In their current lifetime, Scorpios will walk through emotional hell and back, eventually rising from the ashes stronger. Say what you will, but without Scorpio energy we may never really learn how to fully experience the full depth of our being.Like actual scorpions, only very few are potentially dangerous to people.Welcome to Scorpio season, my little rams! Uranus will kick off early this month by going retrograde in your sun sign. This means that the energy of the planet will slow down. Uranus represents forward-thinking ideas and movement, which makes November a great month to start planning ahead. Likewise, Uranus retrograde in Aries means now is the time – once and for all – to make the decision to stop looking back on past decisions. You can use the energy this month to reflect on all outdated beliefs. A good question to ask yourself is, what past experiences do you feel you are you are still holding onto? Are there past disappointments you still feel need healing? Uranus retrograde in Aries, alongside a new moon in Scorpio, will push you to find strength in your emotions again and keep on keeping on. This planetary combo refuses to let you step into the new year with any regret. Entering the Scorpio season with unprocessed emotions? Expect to come out transformed.My darling bulls, luck is on your side this month with a new moon in Scorpio. Scorpio is your polar opposite sign in the zodiac (it sits exactly 180 degrees apart from Taurus in natal charts). Taurus rules material possessions and Scorpio rules power, so be mindful of your spending this month and don’t get too carried away. However, Scorpio energy actually provides a lot of balance to your life! It is a great month for any work or career goals. Taurus likes to work hard, always managing to stay organized and busy. Scorpio brings a sense of heightened power and drive, helping you feel confident in taking risks or showing a more assertive side to your personality. When Scorpio introduces some passion to your personality this month, you may also feel more seductive and sensual than usual. Allow yourself to feel good and let this energy pour over into your social life. This is a great month to take a new dance or yoga class. Allowing your body to move like water this month, being sensual and simply letting go is what the transformative energy of Scorpio season is all about! When Venus goes direct again this month in Libra you may find your love life heating up as well!Get ready to float on down into the deep dark waters of Scorpio season. The new moon will enter Scorpio early this month and will challenge your need for constant freedom. The moon represents our minds and how we think. It also rules the tides. The moon is incredibly powerful when transiting the sign of Scorpio. Scorpio is a fixed sign and craves commitment. This energy will ask you to make up your mind about issues when managing decisions. Scorpio is always asking you to get to the core of who you are by committing to something. However, at the end of the month, the full moon will be in Gemini – opposite a sun in Sagittarius. This combination will give you the power to be very direct with people (which you typically are anyway). However, it would be wise to watch your words, as they are really your best weapon. The sun in Sagittarius makes way for powerful transformation. The energy and pressure this month may leave you feeling more connected to your spiritual side. Your senses will definitely be heightened, so be easy with yourself and others. This season it’s all about releasing judgement and doubt!Crawl on out of the sand, little crabs, Scorpio season is ready for you! As a fellow water sign, a new moon in Scorpio early this month will have you swimming (like Drake) in your feelings. This is a very powerful energetic transition this month. Your intuition will be heightened and you may find yourself knowing things before they even happen. Anxiety levels may be high as well with all the collective information coming in so quickly. Take time this month to create a safe space in your home. Perhaps set up a meditation garden or mini-spa room. The more time you spend alone tuning in, the more you will be able to distinguish which thoughts are actually yours and which belongs to others. When Neptune goes direct again in Pisces this month as well, you will fully be able to set apart what is reality and what is being asked of you to heal for others. This planetary combination will leave you feeling a new and strengthened sense of self as you remember who you are at your core.To my passionate lions, Scorpio's waters are here to cool you off! November’s new moon in Scorpio will have you feeling the need to be noticed. You want to be adored this month and for all the right reasons. Scorpio season is a great energy transition for you, as the fearless scorpion mixes with your natural-born bravery. You may feel ready to make yourself available to try new things – leading to new experiences and a deeper sense of self. Perhaps you will feel brave enough to not only make people notice you, but without feeling the urge to change anything about yourself in order to do so! When the sun enters Sagittarius on Nov. 22, you may find yourself expanding on new standards in relationships. You may feel the need to set more flexible boundaries when interacting with others. When Mercury goes retrograde in Sagittarius mid-month be sure to avoid any social media fights!To the innocent virgins, Scorpio season is here to spice up your allure! Scorpio rules sex and, as an archetype, it is directly related to the idea of reproduction, femininity and transformation. Scorpio season is a cocoon. However you walk into it, you will exit a different person. This will bring a heightened sense of passion to everything you do. You may feel like a new side of you is ready to emerge. When Venus goes direct again in Libra, you will feel far more at ease in relationships and interpersonal connections. Any tension that has been arising recently will settle. The energy of the space this month is also a great time to go within. When Mercury goes retrograde in Sagittarius, it will not be a good month for travel. So, I say, let this season kick off with some quiet alone time so transformation can take place.To balance, or not to balance? That always seems to be the question when Scorpio season arises! Scorpio energy is intriguing to someone with a Libra sun. Libras appreciate Scorpios' eerie darkness because Libras value art, beauty and depth. Libras are naturally romantic. Often, Libras can reflect on love as a beautiful process simply because at times there is pain. This is why Scorpio season is so fun for you! You relate the most to this sign because you understand the romanticism and drama of emotional high and lows. You value emotional balance. When the new moon enters Scorpio and Venus goes direct again in Libra, you will be charged with intuitive emotional energy. You may be able to pick up what others are feeling and you may receive messages from unusual places, all of which may inspire new creative endeavors. Be sure to rest well and take things easy; this month may have you feeling pulled to both the light and dark side of your personality.Welcome home, my secret goths. I am glad I can begin this season by reaffirming all your incredible spiritual gifts. When the new moon transits Scorpio this month, you will feel your most intuitive and in tune with your surroundings. This powerful transit may have you feeling extremely tired when the month kicks off. Get rest, rest and more rest. You may receive messages in your dreams, even – pay attention closely to any spiritual messages that have been coming your way. This month is a chance for you to tap into all the talent you have. You may be asked to offer healing on a much larger scale to our planet this month. If you feel the chaotic energy swirling around you, just remember parts of the old are leaving in order to start new again. This is reflected this month as we attempt for change on a global and political scale. It’s no coincidence it kicks off in Scorpio season. Your sun sign energy is making way for big change, in a big way.To my charming centaurs, the sun, Mercury and Jupiter will all enter your sign this month. This is an incredible conjunction for you and will bring a huge boost of abundance to everything you touch. Jupiter rules good luck and growth. The sun represents your personality and charm. Mercury rules communication and although it is retrograde in your sun sign, all these planets together in your energetic field will provide a new cycle of growth. It will increase both your speaking and writing abilities. It may even draw you to helping those in need. It would be a great opportunity this month to spread the joy and offer food or services to those in need on Thanksgiving.My hairy-chinned goats, Capricorns can easily dig Scorpio season. Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, a dark and mysterious planet representing sadness and maturity. You may feel the need to be alone this month and that is perfectly normal. Perhaps you’ve been feeling a bit cut off from others or your desire to socialize has decreased. When Scorpio season arrives, it may have you questioning your next moves and feeling a bit less excited about taking them as well. It’s all part of the transformative cocoon process that Scorpio takes us into. By the end of the month you may actually feel proud of yourself, recognize your independence, feel in-tune with your needs and appreciate all the alone time you’ve had.My free-spirited water-bearers will be asked to hold the load of Scorpio season this month. At times, Aquarius energy can be considered aloof or detached. So, when Scorpio season enters this month you will be asked to face deeper emotions. However, it is also a time to leave your taboos at the door. Scorpio energy is all about being free. This energy wants you to feel comfortable being the weirdest, most expressive version of yourself. In addition, when Mars leaves your sign and enters Pisces, you may suddenly feel more relaxed. Things may feel easier at work this month. When Mars is transiting your sun sign it can bring a strong desire to get moving and keep moving. That energy slows down when it eventually transits the next sign in the following month. However, as your passion cools down, your personality may light up when the new moon in Scorpio allows you to let your freak flag fly.My sweet fishies, Scorpio season has you charting new, even deeper seas! These two signs communicate well, as they are both ruled by the same water element. However, Pisces likes to live life without pressure. It values a sense of independence and freedom more than most other signs. They dislike codependency and high-risk commitments. Scorpios stand for all or nothing. They like risk, because they love reward. Scorpio wants to know what you want. This pressure to make commitments will increase when Mars enters Pisces this month. This season is meant to help you build confidence in yourself. Scorpio says, understand what you want, go for it, don’t worry about rejection and you will be blessed this season with the gift of true freedom: being fearless.